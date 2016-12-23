Mabton woman chosen

— A Mabton dairy herd manager has been selected for Class 39 of the AgForestry Leadership Program.

Kristyn Mensonides 24, of Mensonides Dairy in Mabton, will participate the program next year.

As a member of the class Mensonides will attend seminars and study local, state, national and international public policy issues and how they relate.

The 18-month program that began in the fall consists of 12 in-state seminars, a seminar in Washington, D.C. and a two-week seminar in a foreign country.