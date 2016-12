Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on East Second Street.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Public service on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Theft on D Street.

MABTON POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Avenue.

Assist agency on South Third Street.

Fraud on Adams Street.

Business alarm on Main Street.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

DECEMBER 19

Automatic alarm on Lincoln Avenue, false alarm.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. Advanced life service to Virginia Mason.

Motor vehicle crash on South Street. Transport refused.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. No transport.

Water problem on Homer Street.

Aid call on Quail Lane. No transport.

DECEMBER 20

Automatic alarm on Ida Belle Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Washout Road. No transport.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Brownstown Road, Harrah. One patient transported to Yakima Regional Hospital.

Emergency at Tacoma Avenue. One patient transported to Yakima Regional Hospital.

Aid call on Alexander Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on F Avenue. One patient transported to Toppenish Community Hospital.

DECEMBER 21

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Structure fire on Yakima Valley Highway. Out on arrival.

Aid call on Lookout Road. One patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

DECEMBER 22

Aid call on Bagley Drive. Aid not needed.

Aid call on Kriner Road. Refused/lift assist.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Transport to North Front Street, Yakima.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on Cascade Way at South Hill Road.

Theft on Zillah Avenue.

Court order violation on Scoon Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Welfare check on Swan Road.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Information on Homer Street.

Theft on South Fourth Street.

Court order violation on South First Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on West Riverside Avenue.

Sex crime on North 16th Street.

Traffic stop on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency, Homer Street.

Trespassing on North McLean Road.

Traffic stop on East South Hill Road.

Runaway juvenile on North Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on West Grandview Avenue.

DECEMBER 22

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on North Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

DECEMBER 21

Welfare check on Zickler Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Abandoned vehicle on Yakima Valley Highway at Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

Suspicious circumstance on Alexander Road at Braden Road, Grandview.

Animal bite on Apricot Road, Grandview.

Malicious mischief on Beckner Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious circumstance on Blaine Road, Granger.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Welfare check on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Grandview.

Death investigation on West Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

WAPATO POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Burglary on West Fourth Street.

Assist agency on North Track Road.

Suspicious circumstance on South Simcoe Road.

ZILLAH POLICE

DECEMBER 21

Assist resident on First Avenue.

Medical emergency on Fifth Street.