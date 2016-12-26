OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, December 26 – Sites closed. Merry Christmas

Tuesday, December 27 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, apple, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, December 28 – No meals at this location.

Thursday, December 29 – Four cheese ziti, roasted sweet potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, December 30 – German sausage, Jo Jo potatoes, sauerkraut, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.