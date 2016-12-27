Carl Albert Jahn, 98, of Inchelium, passed away Dec. 23, 2016 in Inchelium.

Carl Albert Jahn was born Nov. 6, 1918 in Kingsley, Iowa to Albert and Martha (Albers) Jahn.

He married Luella Josephine Wetrosky on Jan. 14, 1940. He moved his family to Sunnyside in 1958. Following his retirement, Carl and Luella moved to Moses Lake and later to Inchelium.

He is survived by his daughters: Janet (Richard) Schreiber of Moses Lake, Betty Conant of Chelan, Bonnie (Lionel) Mares of Mabton, a son, Carl J. Jahn of Sunnyside, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, Ervan Jahn of Sheldon, Iowa, his goddaughter Kay Wimmer of Kingsley, Iowa, and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was preceded in death by his loving wife, Luella, on July 27, 2009, his oldest son, Gayle, oldest daughter Janice, a grandson, Gerald Gorence Jr., his son-in-law, Roger Conant, and his sister, Erma Beatrice Swan.

A Rosary will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 30 in the St. Michael’s Mission in the fellowship hall following a 9:30 a.m. breakfast.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. in the Inchelium Hall Creek Cemetery with lunch to follow in the fellowship hall.

Danekas Funeral Chapel of Colville is entrusted with the arrangements.