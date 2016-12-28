Alejandrina Rodriguez, 81, of Grandview died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Grandview.

She was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

