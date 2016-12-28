Holiday party survival guide: tips to avoid weight gain

Lights decorate streets across the country. The holiday season is officially upon us! However, with the joy of the season comes the tendency to over-indulge.

On average, Americans gain approximately one to two pounds during the holiday season.

With just a few strategies from nutrition experts, you can avoid weight gain while still enjoying friends, family and holiday feasts.

Don’t skip meals

“In preparation for a holiday feast, do not skip meals throughout the day,” registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson Heather Mangieri said. “Skipping meals can result in overeating later.”

Instead, Mangieri recommends eating foods full of protein and high in fiber before the feast because these foods will fill you up and satisfy hunger.

Don’t forget to exercise

The holidays are a busy time full of cooking, decorating, shopping and catching up with loved ones. But remember, it is still important to make time for physical activity.

“We have set a tradition to include a family walk over the holidays,” registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy spokesperson Toby Smithson said.

“It’s a great time to create memories, share in conversation and sneak in exercise.”

Don’t overdo the buffet

Holiday meals tend to be large, buffet-style gatherings where it is easy to overeat and fill up on unhealthy options.

To avoid overeating, Mangieri recommends loading your party plate with lean protein and veggies.