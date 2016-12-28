Sixto H. Lopez, 89, passed away peacefully and entered into his eternal home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, surrounded by his loving family in Sunnyside.

He was born in Mercedes, Texas, on March 28, 1927, to Antonio and Elena Lopez.

In 1948, he married his wife Carmen (Marquez) Lopez in San Angelo, Texas.

In 1970, Sixto and Carmen moved to Sunnyside, where they raised their nine children and became long-time residents.

During his lifetime, Sixto worked as a migrant worker, a welder, a security guard and also worked for the Sunnyside School District.

In addition to those occupations, Sixto also proudly served in the National Guard.

A lifelong Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Sunnyside for many years, as well as Blessed Sacrament Church in Grandview.

He enjoyed spending afternoons fishing and tending to his vegetable garden, and especially loved trying his luck at the casino.

Above all, family gatherings truly were his favorite way to spend his time.

Sixto is preceded in death by his wife, Carmen; daughter, Mary Ellen Powers; grandson, Eric Lopez; and brothers Pedro, Julian, and Emiliano Lopez; survived by his children, Grace (Tom) Cassidy of West Richland, Abel (Elva) Lopez of West Richland, Gilbert (Emma) Lopez of Midland, Texas, Marti (John) Villanueva of Grandview, Gili (Maribel) Lopez of Midland, Sixto Jr. (Marilu) Lopez of Sunnyside, Jesse (Missy) Lopez of Midland, Carmen (Danny) Cavazos of Sunnyside, and son-in-law John Powers of Kennewick; brothers, Antonio Lopez of San Antonio, Texas, and Esteban Lopez of Edinburg, Texas; sisters, Virginia Garza and Erlinda Pena, both also of Edinburg; 24 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

During the later years of his life, Sixto developed a special friendship with his caregiver Daniel Mendez, who has also become a dear friend and extended member of the Lopez family.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation in Sunnyside for the dedicated care and attention given to their dad during his time there.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Burial with military honors will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Sixto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.