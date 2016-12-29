Arturo Arroyo Rivera, 40, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Sunnyside.
He was born Nov. 20, 1976, in Guerrero, Mexico.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m., with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. It will be followed by graveside services at Mabton City Cemetery in Mabton. A reception follows at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
