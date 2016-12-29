Jean Estes Kestner, 87, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Worland, Wyo.

She was born in Yellville, Ark. on Feb. 7, 1929, to Marvin and Eula Estes.

Jean married Kenneth Kestner on Dec. 22,1952, in Mountain Home, Ark. Following their marriage, they moved to Washington, where they made their home in the Lower Yakima Valley.

Jean is survived by son, Kirk Kestner of Washington; daughter, Crystal Kestner Richardson of Florida; five grandchildren, Serena Kestner Funk of North Dakota, Heather Kestner of Washington, Stephanie Taylor Koch of Wyoming, John Taylor II of Wyoming, James Taylor of Wyoming; and 16 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Kenneth Kestner; parents, Marvin and Eula Estes; brother, Jim Estes; sons, Larry Kestner and Alan Kestner; and grandson, Kirk Kestner Jr.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Grandview

Cemetery in Grandview under the care of Smith Funeral Homes.

Those wishing to sign Jean’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.