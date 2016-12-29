Richard L. Lee, 63, of Sunnyside, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Sunnyside.
He was born April 15, 1953, in Sunnyside.
Viewing and visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, and 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at Smith Funeral Home chapel in Sunnyside. Burial follows at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Mr. Lee’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
