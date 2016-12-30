Party and breakfast set

PROSSER — The local Eagles Club, 1205 Bennett Ave., is planning a New Year’s eve bash with a bonus.
Organizers will have a New Year’s eve party beginning at 9 p.m. tomorrow, followed by a breakfast after midnight on Sunday morning.
There is a fee to attend the party.
Call 509-786-1844 for details.
