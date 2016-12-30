Plane reported missing

— Officials with the state Department of Transportation are coordinating a search for a missing private airplane near the northern Hood Canal area of Dabob Bay.

The plane left Seattle’s Boeing Field headed for Port Angeles just after 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, and lost contact with air traffic control about 6:44 p.m. near the Dabob Bay area, east of Quilcene. The Federal Aviation Administration then contacted the state agency.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office started a ground search and a U.S. Navy helicopter crew searched from the air Thursday night until visibility became too low to safely continue. The ground search continues and a fixed air Civil Air Patrol plane will launch at daybreak.

A state air support team also has been dispatched to track the airplane’s emergency locator signal.

At this time, details about the plane and pilot, and any occupants onboard, are not being released. Updates on the search will be posted by Department of Transportation officials.