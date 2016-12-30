Richard “Rick” L. Lee, 63, of Sunnyside, died on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Sunnyside after a short battle with a rare and very aggressive form of thyroid cancer.



Rick was born on April 15, 1953, in Sunnyside, where he resided most of his life.

He was the son of Dorothy (Pitzer) and Leonard Lee. Rick received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Class of 1972.



After graduating, he helped his dad with daily jobs at Lee’s TV and Repair, worked in the fields, cut asparagus.

He was also employed by Robintect Plastic Pipe in Sunnyside and Harris Pine Mill in Pendleton, Ore.

Rick later worked for several processing plants in the valley including Holtzingers, Independence Food and Seneca.

He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours fishing with his father Leonard, brother, Chuck, nephew Todd and brother-in-law John.



Besides having a wonderful time they would often bring home a boat-load of fish to share with family and friends.

Rick loved rock and roll music, wrestling, feline friends, collecting radios and model hot rod cars.

He is survived by his sister, Nancy Schell and brother, Charles “Chuck” (Erma) Lee, both of Sunnyside; sister, Carol (John) Gray of Pendleton; several nieces; nephews; and friends, especially Jack Runyan, Pete Sanders and Kelvin Thompson.

He also is survived by his feline companion, Hershey.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Dorothy Lee.

Viewing and visitation will be 1-5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Rick’s memory may donate to the Yakima Humane Society.

You may sign Rick’s online memorial book at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Richard died loving the Lord and is asleep awaiting that great resurrection morning.

Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.