Rose Marie (Arens) Hall passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 due to complications associated with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Rose was born Feb. 11, 1941 in Hartington, Neb to Albert and Frances Arens.

She was one of many siblings raised on a seed corn farm called Green Acres Hybrids.

After graduating from high school, she pursued a teaching degree at Mount Marty College in Yankton, S.D. Her second teaching position was in Minneapolis, Minn. where she met her future husband, Jim Hall.

It was soon they realized that she and Jim shared an adventurous spirit and wanderlust.

After they married they joined the Peace Corps and spent a short stint in Ethiopia.

After that, they moved to Alberta, Canada where they both taught school.

They later moved to Idaho and Oregon before finally settling in Grandview.

In Grandview, Rose taught at Harriet Thompson Elementary School and then at Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer elementary schools in Sunnyside.

Mrs. Hall, as she was known to many, many kids, taught school for 39 years. She was a dedicated and hardworking teacher who loved the kids she taught and brought enrichment to their lives.

After retiring, she and Jim continued their adventures by touring the country. When they were not traveling, Rose could be found in her garden. She loved the outdoors; birds, plants and wild animals.

In her last years, she was afflicted by Alzheimer’s. It was frightening for her, and her family, but her bright and cheery soul never diminished.

Rose Marie was a wonderful wife, teacher, mother, sister and friend who was always quick to laugh and put a smile on your face. The beautiful memories of her will live on in our hearts. She is survived by Jim Hall, her husband of 49 years; daughter, Thea Hall of Richland; sons, Forrest Hall of Ellensburg and Hollis Hall of Tacoma; grandchildren, Natalie Hall, Saroyan Pinsker and Sydney Hall; daughter-in-law, Catrina Hall of Tacoma; brothers, Jerry Arens of Hartington and Bob Arens of Sequim; and a sister, Jeanette Leise, of Red Wing, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Frances Arens; and three sisters, Virginia Schaefli of Yankton, S.D., Carol Hausman of Omaha, Neb., Gladys Pint of Minneapolis; and brother, Roger Arens, of Hartington.

She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish in Grandview.

A memorial mass will be on Saturday, January 7 at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, Grandview.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.

Those wishing to sign Rose’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.