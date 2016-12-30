Sunnyside plans street closure

SUNNYSIDE — City officials today have closed a portion of South 13th Street from East Lincoln to Kearney avenue.
In addition, part of South 15th Street is blocked off but vehicles are still able to drive through the area, they said.
