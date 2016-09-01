‘The Bard says’

Photo by Julia Hart
Valley Theatre Co. actor Mark Humann reacts to lines from SueEllen Davis and Patty Cook during Tuesday night’s rehearsal of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised.). Actors will present the “fast-paced romp through 37 of Shakespeare’s places during five performances this month. The play is rated PG-13.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment