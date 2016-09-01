Bigfoot forum opens

KENNEWICK — The International Bigfoot Conference opens at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Three Rivers Center.
The three-day event features more than 13 speakers ranging from research team leaders, to the top scientific cryptology experts in the U.S.
KENNEWICK — The International Bigfoot Conference opens at 2 p.m. tomorrow at the Three Rivers Center.
The three-day event features more than 13 speakers ranging from research team leaders, to the top scientific cryptology experts in the U.S.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment