Dental students seek patients

YAKIMA — Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students will be conducting a dental screening clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.
They request patients between 18 and 45 years of age and who have not had a professional teeth cleaning for five or more years.
Prospective patients may call 509.574.4917 to schedule an appointment.
The YVC’s dental hygiene program is located in the Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic, 1015 S. 16th Ave.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment