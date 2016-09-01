Dental students seek patients

— Yakima Valley College Dental Hygiene students will be conducting a dental screening clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

They request patients between 18 and 45 years of age and who have not had a professional teeth cleaning for five or more years.

Prospective patients may call 509.574.4917 to schedule an appointment.

The YVC’s dental hygiene program is located in the Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic, 1015 S. 16th Ave.