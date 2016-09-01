Grammy winner set

PORT TOWNSEND —Now in its fourth season, the Port Townsend Ukulele Festival continues to draw a diverse, multi-generational community of beginner, intermediate and advanced ukulele players.

Performances are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wheeler Theater at Fort Worden, 223 Battery Way.

Featured guest will be Six-time Grammy award winner Daniel Ho who will perform during Friday’s concert.

Ho, who was born in Hawaii and now lives in Los Angeles, called Washington’s Olympic Peninsula one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new friends who share a common interest,” he said.

Tickets on sale online at centrum.org. For the box office, call 800-746-1982.