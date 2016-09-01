Home tour planned

— Yakima homebuilders will have an opportunity to spotlight the latest housing trends at the 35th annual Central Washington Home Builders Association Tour of Homes.

The 11 homes on the tour represent the skills of 10 association builders. This year, the tour will be conducted over the weekends of Sept. 10-11 and 17-18.

Two of the homes are in the Lower Yakima Valley, 2980 Gilbert Road, Zillah and 1510 Shields Road, Wapato.

Other homes on the tour are in West Valley, Terrace Heights and in Yakima.

There is a fee to attend the tour, which includes an opportunity to talk with the builders.

Visitors on the tour may vote for their favorite home which will determine the “People’s Choice Award.”

For details visit the association’s website at www.CWHBA.org.