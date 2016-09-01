PBS performer comes to Gesa Theatre

— Public television personality Aaron Nigel Smith will perform a reggae concert for families at Gesa Power House Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, at 111 N. Sixth St.

Smith’s simple mission is to connect and empower children, families and communities through music.

In 2002, he founded FUNdamentals of Music and Movement, an arts program which is now the program of choice to over 100 early education centers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Boston.

In 2005, Aaron’s debut CD release, Let’s Pretend, won the NAPPA and IParenting Media Awards. His 2010 CD, Everyone Loves to Dance, received a Parents’ Choice Award and recognition in People magazine. In 2009 he collaborated with Ziggy Marley on a Bob Marley record for kids, B is for Bob.

Nigel-Smith joined the cast of PBS children’s show, Between the Lions in 2008.

In 2009 Nigel-Smith and his wife of 15 years Diedre, formed the non-profit One World Chorus with the goal of building bridges internationally through choral singing.

There are currently more than 500 children involved in the music outreach programs in Portland, Los Angeles, New York, Kenya and Jamaica.

In 2012 One World Chorus released a debut CD, Welcome to the Village, to critical acclaim. People Magazine and USA Today recognized the project as one of the best children’s releases of the year and the CD received a Parents’ Choice Award.