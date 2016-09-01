Pokémon Go at the mall

KENNEWICK — Pokémon GO has become quite the sensation these days.
Columbia Center has decided to jump in on the fun, planning a special event to help shoppers and fans of the game catch more Pokémon.
Columbia Center will host its own “Pokémon GO Meet Up” where it will place “lures” around the mall, from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.
