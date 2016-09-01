Sunshine vendors sought

SUNNYSIDE — Groups interested in being a vendor during Sunshine Days may pick-up applications at the Daily Sun office, 600 S. Sixth St.
There is no charge to be a vendor, but those groups serving food must obtain their own health permit from Yakima County Health Department.
Set up will be 8 a.m. Sept 17 across from the Farmer’s Market at Centennial Square.
