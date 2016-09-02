2006: Sunnyside faced suit

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

110 YEARS AGO

(1906)

The Sunnyside Fair ceased operations. It was replaced by the Yakima Valley Fair, with displays of art, needlework and canned goods.

100 YEARS AGO

(1916)

C.H. Furman of Zillah, a candidate for the Republican nomination for state representative, sued a group of people who did business under the name of “The Sunnyside Times” for allegedly publishing malicious and libelous matter.

90 YEARS AGO

(1926)

Dave Ruppert of Sunnyside and his sister, Nina Gimmell, left for St. Louis to visit relatives.

80 YEARS AGO

(1936)

Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Slaught of Sunnyside went to Philadelphia, where he was to attend Eastern Theological Seminary.

70 YEARS AGO

(1946)

Meat prices rose dramatically, as Sunnyside experienced a meat shortage.

60 YEARS AGO

(1956)

Sunnyside police ordered double patrols to prevent the theft of apples and peaches.

50 YEARS AGO

(1966)

The Church of the Brethren in Outlook sent 32 members to Camp Koinonia, near Cle Elum, for an overnight stay.

40 YEARS AGO

(1976)

The Harland Berk family donated watermelons for a feed at Bickleton High School. Students and teacher combined to eat 26 watermelons.

30 YEARS AGO

(1986)

Connie Marsch’s home on Cemetery Road was the site for the Sunnyside Garden Club’s meeting, with the theme of “Color Me Bronze.”

20 YEARS AGO

(1996)

Shawn McAdams was the year’s top money maker at the Jail and Bail sponsored by the Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce. The money raised, $2,070, benefitted the Special Olympics.

10 YEARS AGO

(2006)

Tom Paul filed a complaint with the Federal Highway Administration, claiming Sunnyside city officials denied him lawful use of his property on South First Street. He accused the city of taking the action because of a $2.5 million federally funded project to widen South First Street.