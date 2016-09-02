Area teams rack up big wins

— Several Lower Yakima Valley teams posted big wins tonight in the season-opener for high school football.

Sunnyside, Sunnyside Christian, Grandview, Prosser and Zillah all cruised to decisive victories.

Sunnyside 20, Cheney 7

The Grizzlies took down the Blackhawks on a rainy night in Cheney.

Lightning prompted an hour-long game delay before the Grizzlies put 6 points on the board with 5:11 to go in the second quarter.

After the half, Sunnyside marched down the field and put up another touchdown and added a 2-point conversion with 8:30 left in the third quarter to put the game out of reach of Cheney.

The Grizzlies added a third touchdown in the fourth quarter before giving up a touchdown to Cheney.

Sunnyside Christian 56, Rainier Christian 14

On the road, Sunnyside Christian routed Rainier Christian, 56-14.

The Knights kept the Warriors off the score board for the first three quarters, propelled by a big second quarter with 36 points.

Four different players — Justin Faber, Kyle Marsh, Chance Marsh and Caleb Jaime — all notched touchdowns in the game.

Kyle Marsh paced the Knights with 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Grandview 43, Kiona-Benton 21

The Grandview Greyhounds drew first blood at home and opened up a 16-0 lead before the Kiona-Benton Bears could get its offense on the move.

The Bears offense woke up late in the second quarter, answering with two touchdowns of its own while giving up a third to the Greyhounds.

After Tyler Perkins scored on a big 76-yard touchdown reception with about 2 minutes left in the half, it looked like Ki-Be had the momentum. But Grandview answered back and took a 28-14 lead to the locker room.

Ki-Be put more points on the board in the third quarter to close the gap to 28-21.

But in the fourth, it was all Grandview.

The Greyhounds added two more touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to finish off the Bears, 43-21.

Prosser 28, Kennewick 7

There were a lot of questions about the Mustangs ability to defend their state 2A title when Prosser took the field tonight at Art Fiker Stadium.

But the Mustangs quickly dispatched those questions after a 28-7 thumping of the Kennewick Lions, a larger 3A team.

On the arm of senior quarterback Tanner Bollt, Prosser almost effortlessly passed the ball through the Lions' defense.

The Mustangs put 7 points on the board in the first quarter and never looked back.

Other details of the game were not immediately available.

Zillah 63, Wahluke 6

The Zillah Leopards dispatched the Wahluke Warriors.

Zillah jumped out to a 34-6 lead in the first quarter, then added 29 unanswered points to cruise to an easy win over the Mattawa-based team.

Game details were not immediately available.

In some other area football results tonight: