Family fun day planned

SUNNYSIDE — To celebrate families and community, Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church will host a family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 10, in the church parking lot, 700 N. 16th St.
The block party atmosphere will feature food, bouncy houses, piñatas, cotton candy and live music, organizer David Stewart said.
The public is invited to attend the free event.
