John Daniel Kassinger, 70, passed away, Friday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Sunnyside.

He was born March 3, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio.

John received his education in Ohio, graduating from Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron in 1964. After high school, he briefly attended seminary school.

John began working for the United States Postal Service in the early 1970s. On Sept. 23, 1972, he married Karen Emily St. Hilaire at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

John continued to work with the postal service and in 1990 he was ordained a deacon at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Yakima. John served as a deacon throughout the Yakima Valley for 26 years.

He enjoyed stained glass artwork and was an avid reader.

John is survived by his children, Christine Kassinger of Seaside, Ore., Dan and Shelia Kassinger of Grandview, Tom Kassinger of Sunnyside, John and Jackie Kassinger of Sumas, Michael Kassinger of Sunnyside and Denis Kassinger of Seattle; grandchildren Jessica, Jacob, Caleb, Isabelle, Paige, Lily, Lucus, Grace, Finn, Liam, Jack, Fiona and Faythe; and one brother, Tim (Vanessa) Kassinger, of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald and Margret Kassinger.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 6, at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 509 South Satus Ave, Wapato, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1405 South 24th Ave. Yakima.

