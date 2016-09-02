Kay Eglet, 73, of Zillah and a former lifetime Lower Yakima Valley resident, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Zillah.
In lieu of a formal service, family and friends are invited to share memories from 1-3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5, in her yard.
Family and friends may hang memories on her tea pot.
Smith Funeral Homes in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
