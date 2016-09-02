Life Options in new office

GRANDVIEW — Life Options is now open in its newly expanded location at 301 Division.
The office includes medical examination rooms, counseling and classrooms.
In addition, the non-profit, pro-life ministry maintains a boutique of gently used and new baby items for its clients.
The office is open Monday and Wednesday for medical appointments, and Tuesday and Thursday for classes and counseling services.
For appointments, call 882-1899.
