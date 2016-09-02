PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE

August 31

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Animal problem on Queen Street.

Animal problem on Rainier Street.

Informational call on Birch Street.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on Stassen Way.

Abandoned vehicle on Olmstead Road.

Informational call on Vivian Drive.

Theft on West Second Street.

Lost property on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Assist agency on Elm Street.

Informational call on Elm Street.

Welfare check on Conestoga Way.

Assist agency at Milepost 76 of Interstate 82.

Court order violation on West Fifth Street.

September 1

Suspicious activity on Avenue G.

Disorderly conduct on West Third Street.

Malicious mischief on West Bonnieview Road.

GRANGER POLICE

August 31

Crash on Matthew Street.

MABTON POLICE

August 31

Agency assist on Fifth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

August 31

Rafael Ornelas, dob: 06/06/77, other agency hold.

Esteban Manuel Gonzalez, dob: 11/22/97, other agency hold.

September 1

Annastasia Rodriguez, dob: 11/19/87, driving under the influence, first-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Melissa Ann Shelton, dob: 06/26/77, drug paraphernalia violation and second-degree criminal trespassing.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

August 31

Threats on South Sixth Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Tacoma Avenue.

Non-injury crash on Scoon Road.

Welfare check on Grant Avenue.

Assist agency on South Ninth Street.

Non-injury crash at South 10th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop at Stover and Sunnyside-Mabton roads.

Informational call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at South Hill Road and South First Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Parkland Drive.

Residential alarm on Reeves Court.

Domestic violence call on North Avenue.

Assault on Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly conduct at South Ninth Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity at Rouse Road and North Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Harrison Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North Avenue.

Informational call at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

September 1

Traffic hazard at North 11th Street and East Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Irving Avenue.

Unsecure premises on Skyline Drive.

YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT

Judge Kevin Michael Roy

August 31, 2016

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Eduardo Rodriguez, dob: 02/03/89, reckless driving, no valid operator’s license, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

Celso Felipe Clara Guevara, dob: 07/28/69, driving under the influence.

Heriberto Maya Jr., dob: 02/18/93, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Ceasar Rafael Gonzalez, dob: 07/09/89, driving under the influence.

Karen Virginia Fisher, dob: 01/23/81, driving under the influence.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

August 31

Livestock incident on Oak Barrel Lane, Zillah.

Traffic hazard at Independence and North Outlook roads, Outlook.

Informational call on White Road, Zillah.

Domestic violence call on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Glade Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Byron Hill Road, Prosser.

Non-injury at Factory and Harrison roads, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

August 31

Assist agency on Division Road.

Assist agency on F Avenue, Granger.

Animal problem on Miles Drive.

September 1

Wanted person on First Avenue.