Reception planned

PROSSER — PMH Medical Center will have a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday to welcome new Chief Executive Officer Craig J. Marks
The reception is in the Vineyard Pavilion of the Walter Clore Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.
PROSSER — PMH Medical Center will have a reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday to welcome new Chief Executive Officer Craig J. Marks
The reception is in the Vineyard Pavilion of the Walter Clore Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment