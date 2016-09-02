School plans review

GRANDVIEW — A meeting to explain a new school-wide committee is planned for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in Harriet Thompson Elementary School library, 1105 W. Second St.
The site council will meet six times each year to discuss student learning, achievement and building procedures.
