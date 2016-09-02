State allows some campfires this weekend

— The state Parks and Recreation Commission is allowing campfires again in most Western Washington parks and on Seashore Conservation Area beaches.

The seashore area covers the coast except for tribal lands and federally managed public lands.

Campers heading west of the Cascade Mountains this Labor Day weekend will be able to use charcoal and wood in approved fire pits in state parks, officials said. Propane and gas cook stoves and fire pits are also allowed.

While the commission is allowing campfires, park managers have discretion to restrict fires based on local conditions, officials said.

The campfire allowance follows the state Department of Natural Resources’ previous decision to allow some recreational fires on the west side of the state.

East of the Cascade crest, a burn ban remains in effect, officials said.