Witness tampering nets sentence

— A local man charged with third-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and witness tampering is in prison for 30 months.

Hector Cruz Jr., 30, entered a plea agreement Monday and will serve time concurrent with two sentences, court records show. He will also serve 12 months probation.

Sunnyside Community Hospital security recognized and arrested Cruz on a warrant for third-degree domestic-violence assault and unlawful imprisonment March 11.

The warrant was for a March 1 domestic incident in which he beat his victim inside her car, records show.

While in custody on March 11, Cruz instructed his mother to contact the victim in the domestic violence case “… and have the victim drop the charges records show.