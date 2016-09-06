Gary R. Staggers “The Voice of the Valley”

Gary R. Staggers, 80, of Fort Smith, Ark. and longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley, passed away quietly Aug. 23, 2016, in Fort Smith. In his final moments he was surrounded by loved ones.

He will be missed by those who knew him.

Erma and Ralph Columbus Staggers welcomed their son, Gary, into the world on Feb. 17, 1936, in Vancouver.

Gary had very fond memories of his childhood. He and his younger brother, Jan, spent countless hours exploring the woods near the family home and playing in the local creek.



He recently reminisced that he knew those woods like the back of his hand. He was well loved by his parents and extended family.

He attended Vancouver public schools. He played trumpet in band and was a fair student. He graduated high school in the class of 1955.

Gary loved listening to the radio programs of the day and was especially keen on sports broadcasts.

He once said, “Since I was a youngster, I wanted to be a radio sportscaster. While I had a paper route in my native Vancouver, I would make up endless games which I would broadcast in my mind while delivering newspapers.”

He graduated from the Northwest Radio and Television School in Portland, Ore. in 1956 and accepted a disc jockey job at KVAS Radio station in Astoria, Ore. It was there in Astoria that he met Virginia (Gini) Ramona Stanley, who would become his wife and mother of his three daughters. They wed in Vancouver in 1958 and later divorced in 1977. However, they co-parented their children together and were always a family.

While working in Hood River, at KIHR Radio, Gary was drafted into the U.S. Army. He completed basic training at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. He was later transferred to The Presidio in San Francisco, Calif., where he served as secretary to the general of the 6th Army. After serving his country he returned to Hood River to work for KIHR Radio.

First daughter, Julie Marie, was born in 1961, and then Sindy Rae was welcomed into the family in 1962. The family’s big move to the Yakima Valley came in 1963 when Gary landed a broadcasting job with KREW Radio in Sunnyside. In 1964, he was promoted to sports director at KREW and daughter Darcy Lynn came along in 1967.

Gary and his family found their home in Sunnyside, and for the next 40 years he brought his love of athletic competition to the airwaves to share with countless people who tuned in to hear his precise and colorful coverage of high school sports.

He broadcasted more than 2,270 games of football, boys and girls basketball, slow-pitch softball, baseball and wrestling, a sport for which he pioneered radio coverage.

You would find Gary behind the microphone articulating the action on the field or court. He was passionate about the games and was ever aware that a player’s Mom and Dad might be listening and always wanted to get it “right.” Always the consummate professional, he made special effort to try and pronounce every athlete’s name correctly. His interviews with coaching staff and players gave insight that the radio audience enjoyed. He happily traveled up and down the Lower Yakima Valley corridor broadcasting often night after night. Gary’s listening audience grew and over time he became known as “The Voice of the Valley.”

The first radio person to receive the “Silver Helmet” award from the State Football Coaches Association, he also was named “Media person of the Year” by the Washington State Wrestling Coaches Association. In 2000 he was recognized by the Tri-Cities Sports Council and was given a Special Contributors Award as they inducted new members into their Hall of Fame. They indicated “One of the true broadcast icons of this century is Gary Staggers. No person has labored as hard or shown more passion than Gary when it comes to covering high school athletics.”

Besides his radio broadcasts, Gary worked diligently as a sports journalist at different times for The Yakima Herald, The Tri-City Herald and All-Star Sports covering high school sports in the mid-valley. In addition, he enjoyed writing his weekly column called The Stagline, (The Yakima Herald) and The Mid-Valley Report (The Tri-City Herald) which allowed him a little more editorial license. He enjoyed turning up the heat and stirring a controversial pot.

Gary was equally passionate in other areas, including his love of words, trivia and a deep love of music. His knowledge was vast and impressive and he enjoyed having challenging debates with his circle of friends at the Pub. He vehemently believed in never belonging to a club that would have him as a member.

After many years of being single again, Gary met and married Dottie Kennon from Fort Smith. What started out as a long distance romance turned into one of the best things that ever happened to him. Gary retired from radio and relocated to be with Dottie. They wed in 2000.

The Staggers family is ever grateful for the love and laughter Dottie brought in to Gary’s world. Her family became his family, and her friends became their friends. Gary enjoyed his life in Fort Smith and was surrounded by much love. His health was not good in the last several years, but Dottie’s care made a big difference. If not for Dottie and all her tender loving care, we are quite certain Gary would not have made it to 80 years of age!

Gary leaves behind his adoring wife, Dottie; and is survived by his Washington family; daughters, Julie Staggers of Pullman, Sindy Staggers of Edmonds, Darcy Staggers Liddell and Cedric Liddell of Vaon, Loire Valley, France; beloved grand-daughters, Bailey McKay Staggers of Portland, Ore. and Tess Violette Liddell of Vaon; wonderful brothers, Colonel Broman Chayne Stinemetz of Woodinville and Charles “Jan” Staggers of Vancouver; “honorary” brother, Bobby Taylor of Sunnyside; Virginia Staggers of Sunnyside; and numerous nieces and nephews. In Arkansas, he is survived by



Dottie’s children; Kristi and Tracy Mackey and Greg Kennon; and grandchildren who brought him much joy: Ashtyn Blanchard of Provo, Utah and Orrin, Ethan, Katey and Torey.

The bulk of his ashes are being laid to rest today in the oldest national cemetery, the Fort Smith National Cemetery. He will rest amongst civil war soldiers and other vets.

This is a lovely cemetery that his family in Arkansas can go to visit. The Staggers Family will have a celebration of his life in Sunnyside at a later date. We will determine the when and where and make that announcement closer to that time.

Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel of Fort Smith is in care of arrangements.