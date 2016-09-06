Hospital groundbreaking in doubt for 2016

— Sunnyside Community Hospital’s goal of breaking ground on a new 50-acre site this year may not be met.

Hospital officials announced plans last October to build a hospital and clinic campus on Alexander Road.

“I don’t see how it can happen with the timeframe we have,” city Planning Supervisor Jamey Ayling said of starting construction this year.

An environmental review with mitigating factors was completed two weeks ago, he said.

And the City Council last month approved rezoning the former Scheenstra Dairy site, 1790 Alexander Road, from business and residential to a planned unit development.

But the city needs to see specific building plans, Ayling said. None have been submitted to date.

Calls to Sunnyside Community Hospital Chief Executive Officer Gallagher seeking comment were routed to spokesman Ryan Rodruck. He did not reply as of press time.

Ayling said there is a slim chance hospital officials could still break ground this year..

“It’s possible, but they’d have to be coming in pretty soon,” he said.

As for mitigating factors from the environmental review, they indicate the likely need for a dedicated turning lane, city documents state.

Ayling said the hospital is required to complete a traffic control plan, which will be reviewed by both city and state officials, as the area includes roads managed by the state Department of Transportation.

The plan will also have to review potential traffic impacts to surrounding intersections and roadways in the Sunnyside area.

It’s possible the hospital may have to widen roads and install traffic signals, pending the outcome of the traffic plan.

Other mitigating factors in the city’s environmental review include relocating sidewalks on Waneta Road, and four new fire hydrants.

The city is also requiring the hospital to install “... a new or several new sanitary sewer lift stations are anticipated for the development,” records show. “The lift station(s) should be of adequate size for all future phases and development and shall be carefully coordinated with the City of Sunnyside to ensure continued use and expansion by the City of Sunnyside.“

A 14-day appeal period on the environmental review and mitigating factors ends today.