Maldonado wins Week 1

Five contestants picked seven of nine games correctly in last week’s Daily Sun Football Forecast.

But once the tiebreaker kicked in, Brent Maldonado of Sunnyside took the win, having not only picked Oregon to win the tiebreaker, but also having the closest total points prediction at 52. Second place went to Rudy Ramos of Sunnyside, who predicted 49 total points in the tiebreaker.

Oregon beat University of California-Davis, 53-28.

Maldonado also picked Grandview, Prosser, Sunnyside, Granger, Alabama, Washington and Clemson to win their season-openers. Ramos picked the same teams to win.

For their efforts, Maldonado will receive $50 and Ramos a free three-month subscription to the Daily Sun.

The football contest runs for 12 more weeks. To participate, find the game in each of the advertisers on Page 8 and complete the entry form below, writing in both the advertiser and your predictions. For the tiebreaker, include total points.

Return forms to the Daily Sun by 4 p.m. Friday.