Man, truck found in Grandview cornfield

— An autopsy is planned today to determine if a medical issue caused a Yakima man‘s death when he crashed in a local corn field.

Gerald Christian, 73, was found dead at about 5:30 a.m. yesterday in a cornfield after his truck had left the road, Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins said.

“He was eastbound on Stover Road, just south of Wine Country Road,” Hawkins said yesterday afternoon. “We don’t know if he crashed or had a medical problem and was trying to pull over. We’ll know more after the autopsy.”

The autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. today. Results were not available as of press time.

Christian could be the second motorist fatality in Grandview in the past two months involving natural causes.

In July, Braydon “Brady” Bofman, 15, died of cardiac arrest while preparing to ride his motorcycle. He was found with his motorcycle on a homemade track in the area of North County Line Road and Alexander Extension Road.

Hawkins confirmed his death was due to a congenital heart condition and not a crash.

The son of James and Cheryl Bofman, he had a history of heart issues since at least the fourth grade.

He had just completed his freshman year at Sunnyside Christian High School and was an honor roll student.