Margaret Lela Rathbun Burns, 100, of Sunnyside, passed away Sept. 2, 2016, in Sunnyside at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation.

Margaret was born May 28, 1916, in Burlington, Colo., to Roy and Viola Rathbun.

She grew up in Brush, Colo., moving to Grouse Creek, Idaho at the age of 13.

After graduating from Sand Point High School, she attended Sacred Heart School of Nursing in Spokane, graduating in 1940.

She then returned to Sand Point, where she met Adren Burns. They were married Dec. 6, 1941. Adren always said their marriage was the cause of World War II.

Margaret and Adren spent the war years in Clarkston, Tenn., where their oldest child, Bernard (Sparky), was born.

They returned to Sand Point after the war, where their other three children, Harry, Margaret and Tom were born.

In 1950, Adren and Margaret moved the family to the Yakima Valley where they farmed in the Sunnyside and Grandview areas.

Margaret worked at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Grandview from 1964 until retiring in 1989.

She is survived by her children; Bernard (Sparky) Burns and spouse, Sherril of Sunnyside, Harry (Laura) Burns of Sunnyside, Margaret (John) Moritz of Ephrata and Tom (Dorvalina) Burns of Fresno, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Adren, in 1979; three sisters, Maude, Mary (Mike) and Lois (Tom); and four brothers, Patrick, Mark, Charles (Chad) and Harry.



Graveside services were today, Tuesday, at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to sign Margaret’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

