Prosser drive-by shooting probed

— An investigation is under way today after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to West Richards Road and state Highway 22 just after midnight, officials said in a released statement.

When they arrived they found a residence and vehicle in the area hit by at least 10 bullets, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or possible suspects in the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 509-735-6555

It is the second Lower Yakima Valley drive-by shooting in three months.

In May, two men allegedly opened fire on a van traveling on Grandridge Road in Grandview.

Grandview police requested multiple charges against two Prosser men accused of the shooting.

Francisco Jimenez-Gonzales, 40, and Francisco Villalba-Ocampo, 47, were charged with drive-by shooting and five counts of first-degree assault for the five occupants in the Dodge van they fired on, probable cause documents state.

All of the van’s occupants were from Grandview and none were injured in the shooting, records show.

Shortly after they allegedly shot at the van, the two men were apprehended while traveling on Grandridge Road, just west of Apricot Road, documents state.

A loaded revolver was found under the passenger seat in the Ford Taurus they were traveling in, records show. Villalba-Ocampo was identified as the driver and Jimenez-Gonzales the passenger.

In statements to police, each claimed the other fired at the van, which was damaged.

One of the van’s occupants, Concepcion Rabadan, 36, said he had issues in the past with Villalba-Ocampo, documents show.

Rabadan said when the shooting started he backed up the van and fled the area to protect himself and his family, records state. He then found himself behind the van and told his wife, Martina, to call 911, records state.