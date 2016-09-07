911 program planned

SUNNYSIDE — Harrison Middle School students will hold their annual 911 memorial services at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the school courtyard, band teacher Greg Kirk said.
The seventh and eighth grade bands and choir students will perform at the ceremony. A lowering of the American flag will be conducted by the Lower Valley Honor Guard.
The event is to honor the firemen and policemen and others who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment