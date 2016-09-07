911 program planned

— Harrison Middle School students will hold their annual 911 memorial services at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the school courtyard, band teacher Greg Kirk said.

The seventh and eighth grade bands and choir students will perform at the ceremony. A lowering of the American flag will be conducted by the Lower Valley Honor Guard.

The event is to honor the firemen and policemen and others who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on American soil.