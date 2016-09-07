City flowers retired

SUNNYSIDE — The flowering baskets which have graced city lamp poles this summer are being retired.
The giant baskets will be available free for the taking at Centennial Square, today during the Sunnyside Farmer’s Market, city officials said.
The baskets located in the city downtown core will remain on display until the first frost, city Public Works Supervisor Shane Fisher said.
