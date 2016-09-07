Class of 1951 hosts reunion

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School Class of 1951 will have its 65th reunion with a dinner at Bon Vinos Bistro and Bakery, 122 N. 16th St. from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 17.
For reservations call Wanda Schilperoort 509-831-4880 or Mary Lou Ribail, 509-837-5438.
