Connell claims sweepstakes

Elise Murphey wins annual Valley’s Got Talent contest

Welcoming parade-goers to their community’s States Day celebration were, left to right, Miss Prosser Princess Ali Cox, Miss Prosser Emma and Miss Prosser Princess Jasmine Salguero.

Photo by Julia Hart
By Julia Hart

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

photo

Bob Buchholtz plays to the crowd in the back of his 1929 Model A Ford pickup.. Buchholtz’s vehicle was part of the Valley Model A Ford Club entry, which earned a trophy.

photo

Little dancers wait their turn on the Prosser City Park stage Monday. Pictured, left to right, are Dance Connection dancers Charlotte Alborella, 4, Aubree McCoy, 4, Myles Gore, 6, and Peyton Malone, 4.

photo

Seth Ramsay, one of the Top 10 finalists at the Valley’s Got Talent contest teases the judges with a card trick during his act.

photo

Valley’s Got Talent winners, left to right, are Keith Ramsay, second place, Elise Murphey, first place, and Dakota Brown, third place. Top prize was $500.

PROSSER — It was a perfect weather for the thousands of people who turned out to watch the 75th annual States Day Parade.

The parade saw the Connell Community float take home the sweepstakes award, while the Little Miss Mabton float, with Queen Delilah Fernandez and Princess Yarciza Moreno, earned the Mayor’s Award.

In the community float category, Chewelah was first place winner, followed by Selah in second and Sunnyside in third. The Cashmere float earned the Royalty trophy.

First place in the commercial category was the Wine Country RV Park entry.

A guitar playing singer, Elise Murphey, took top honors in the annual

Valley’s Got Talent contest following the parade at Prosser City Park. She collected $500 for her version of a Patsy Cline cover “You Belong to Me.”

Earning second place from the field of 10 contestants was Keith Ramsey, a ventriloquist and singer Dakota Brown took home third place.

