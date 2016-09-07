Connell claims sweepstakes

— It was a perfect weather for the thousands of people who turned out to watch the 75th annual States Day Parade.

The parade saw the Connell Community float take home the sweepstakes award, while the Little Miss Mabton float, with Queen Delilah Fernandez and Princess Yarciza Moreno, earned the Mayor’s Award.

In the community float category, Chewelah was first place winner, followed by Selah in second and Sunnyside in third. The Cashmere float earned the Royalty trophy.

First place in the commercial category was the Wine Country RV Park entry.

A guitar playing singer, Elise Murphey, took top honors in the annual

Valley’s Got Talent contest following the parade at Prosser City Park. She collected $500 for her version of a Patsy Cline cover “You Belong to Me.”

Earning second place from the field of 10 contestants was Keith Ramsey, a ventriloquist and singer Dakota Brown took home third place.