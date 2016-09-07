Health leader is keynote speaker

TOPPENISH — Nichole Maher, the president and executive officer of the Northwest Health Foundation in Portland, Ore., will deliver the keynote address during Heritage University’s annual Fall Convocation at 11 a.m. Friday.
The event, to be in Smith Family Hall, will also recognize students who appeared on the Dean’s List for the spring 2016 semester.
Also honored during the ceremony will be five retiring faculty who are being awarded emeritus status.
Maher has led the health foundation organization through a significant transformation.
Fall Convocation is free and open to the public.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment