Health leader is keynote speaker

— Nichole Maher, the president and executive officer of the Northwest Health Foundation in Portland, Ore., will deliver the keynote address during Heritage University’s annual Fall Convocation at 11 a.m. Friday.

The event, to be in Smith Family Hall, will also recognize students who appeared on the Dean’s List for the spring 2016 semester.

Also honored during the ceremony will be five retiring faculty who are being awarded emeritus status.

Maher has led the health foundation organization through a significant transformation.

Fall Convocation is free and open to the public.