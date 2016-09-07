Yard sale benefit

— Historical Society members will have a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17, at the Scout Cabin, next to City Hall.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit the society. The society is hoping other residents will also hold yard sales. The entire community is encouraged to have yard sales the same day.

A map of the sale sites is being compiled. To be placed on the map call 590-854-1131 for details.