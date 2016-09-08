The Bard deserves his PG-13 rating

PLAY REVIEW

— I have mixed feelings about recommending The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged and Revised to area theater-goers. I fear this is not a play for anyone under 15.

I can say this, the Valley Theatre Co.’s production of the two-act play certainly deserves its PG-13 rating – for language.

It includes 37 plays performed in a little over an hour and 20 minutes. It is presented in American English, revealing the Elizabethan English in which the plays were written, to have been much raunchier than originally believed.

Remembering that William Shakespeare was writing his comedies, tragedies and dramas for the street people of Merry Old England, the raw puns and suggestive jokes and sight gags are pretty blunt when translated into today’s English.

I’m sure Elizabethan actors had their audiences rolling in the aisles when they presented their lines at the Globe Theater in London.

The trio of actors performing this updated version of Shakespeare’s plays will also be looking for laughs when they walk the boards of the Princess Theatre tomorrow night.



The actors will present five performances, including a 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee. All other curtain times are 7:30 p.m.

I really wanted to like the play. But honestly, maybe this one is just not my cup of grog.

I wanted to find it funny, but I must be getting prudish, because I was, well, embarrassed by the dialogue.

Still, many will say that this play’s language isn’t much different than what one can hear in today’s movies and television programs.

I fear I’d rather hear Shakespeare in the original Elizabethan English. It, at least, sounds poetic.