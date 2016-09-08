Clint Back at state fair

YAKIMA — Country singer Clint Black will take the Central Washington State Fair stage at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1.
Clay Walker will open the fair’s entertainment on Sept. 24 on the Budweiser Stage.
This year’s Central Washington State Fair runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2
Reserve seating tickets are on sale at the fair box office, but general seating is free to all fair goers.
