David Lloyd Freeburg, 73, longtime Sunnyside resident, went to be in the arms of his Heavenly Father, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

David was born on Sept. 7, 1942, in Colfax, the son of Lloyd and Esther (Kahler) Freeburg.

On March 9, 1974, David married Jenny Leyendekker at the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyside.

He was a self-employed business owner for Dairy Equipment and Refrigeration and, later, owner of Sunnyside Soft Water Service.

David served in the Washington Air National Guard from 1968 to 1972.

He enjoyed photography, hiking, bike riding, listening to vinyl LPs and hi-fi stereo.

David is survived by his loving wife, Jenny Freeburg of Sunnyside; children, Patrick (Susan) Freeburg of Puyallup and Charles (Emily) Freeburg of Everett; one grandchild, Morgan Freeburg; and his siblings, Kathy (Roger) Swenson of Monroe and Elizabeth (Darryl) Jones of Yakima.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd, in 2007, and Esther, in 2009.

A celebration of life memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. A reception will follow.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.