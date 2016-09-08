Fido is special guest

— Pet owners are encouraged to celebrate Pet Appreciation Week, Sept. 14-18 at Sunnyside Tractor Supply Co. store, 2600 Yakima Valley Hwy., Suite 1.

The main event Sept. 17 will include pet adoptions with community groups, samples, giveaways, drawings for gift cards, and other family-friendly activities.

“Pet Appreciation Week is a time when our love for animals really shines,” Sunnyside Tractor Supply store manager Luis Del Angel said.

In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for dogs and cats, Pet Appreciation Week helps raise awareness of the importance of spaying and neutering pets and provides information on proper pet care and nutrition.